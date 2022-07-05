Marinho evaluates six months at Flamengo as ‘the most intense in life’

“The most intense six months of my life.” So Marinho evaluates his trajectory as a Flamengo player. In an interview with LANCE!, the striker took stock of the passage so far, and, gaining confidence under the command of coach Dorival Júnior, wants to transform the phase in sequence in the team, which is going through a decisive phase in the season.

“These first six months at Flamengo were, without a doubt, the most intense of my life. I learned a lot since arriving. I never stopped being ready, but everything has its time. I have to thank Dorival Jr for the trust he has been giving me. This has been fundamental for my evolution”, said shirt 31.

Highlighted in the victory over Santos, his former club, in Vila, Marinho had a difficult start to 2022, where he was used by Paulo Sousa in a different role from which he played throughout his career. With the arrival of Dorival, shirt 31 returned to the right side of attack.

In addition to returning to his original position, Marinho highlights the atmosphere between players and the coaching staff so that, little by little, he returns to the level that made him stand out in recent football seasons in Brazil. Trust “has made all the difference,” said the striker.

“I never stopped working, dedicating myself and making an effort on a daily basis. I needed to have a sequence and this has happened. I am happy with the evolution and confidence that the coaching staff, fans and players have given me. the difference in the new moment that I have been living with the Flamengo shirt. I want to grow even more in the next games to continue giving joy to the Nation”, he said.

Check out other responses from striker Marinho to LANCE!:

Its growth comes at a decisive moment of the season, with the knockout stages for Libertadores and Copa do Brasil in the coming weeks, in addition to the fight in the Brasileirão. Do these great games also serve as an extra motivation for you?

Playing for Flamengo is naturally motivating, but, of course, decisive games like these affect any athlete. I tend to grow up in these games. I’ve always been very participative on the field and this characteristic helps in matches like these. We will have a lot of decisions ahead in the next few days and everyone needs to be prepared.

Change in the technical command, departures and arrivals of reinforcements… In the face of everything you and the squad have gone through this year, do you see Flamengo in a position to fight on three fronts?

Flamingo is Flamingo. We have a group of experienced players, with a high level. All the adverse situations we have been through this year have served as a learning, maturing and growth. We look at it that way, not least because we’re wearing the shirt of a giant. We know our responsibility. We need to keep the intensity in training and games always.