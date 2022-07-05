Mário Frias suffers a heart attack and is admitted to the ICU in Brasília

Mário Frias (PL), former special secretary for Culture, suffered a myocardial infarction last night. The information was published through his profile on social media.

According to the medical bulletin, he underwent a catheterization and remains hospitalized in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Santa Lucia, in Brasília, with no expected discharge.

In the caption of the publication, Frias said that all his commitments were canceled and asked for prayers from his followers. “Stay with God and see you soon,” he wrote.

Mário Frias joined the PL, the same party as President Jair Bolsonaro, and is a pre-candidate for federal deputy in this year’s elections.

The former secretary, who is 50 years old, has already undergone two other catheterizations. The first was in December 2020, and the second in May 2021.

Catheterization has two functions: First, it is used as a test, usually to diagnose coronary artery disease. If an injury is identified, the procedure takes the stent (an expandable metal tube that opens the blood vessel and restores normal blood flow) to the blocked site.

In surgery, the cardiologist makes a small cut in the wrist or groin and inserts a catheter that travels through a blood vessel to the heart.