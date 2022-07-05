Mario Frias suffers a heart attack and is taken to the ICU of a hospital in Brasilia

The former special secretary of Culture, Mario Frias, was hospitalized on Monday night (4), with a picture of “acute myocardial infarction”. Frias released a medical bulletin on social media informing that it was necessary to undergo a catheterization with thrombus removal. He is hospitalized in the ICU of Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Asa Sul, in Brasília. There is no forecast of a rise.

Frias is 50 years old and has been hospitalized on other occasions to undergo heart procedures. On December 11, 2020, the former actor underwent an emergency catheterization after feeling unwell. He had to redo the procedure in May 2021.

Cardiac catheterization may be performed to diagnose or treat heart disease. The procedure is done with the introduction of a catheter into the artery of the arm or leg, up to the heart.