Mason’s Glove exchanges little house for mansion and pin ex-businessman

Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, showed his new home in an Instagram post on Monday (4). The influencer, who used to live in Quijingue, in the interior of Bahia, received the keys to his new house, a mansion on the coast of Pernambuco, after Falcão, one of the biggest names in futsal worldwide, started to manage his career.

“In my new house there is only one rule: freedom. And from now on, no one will silence me anymore! Today I’m able to give comfort to my parents, repay their fight for all these years of battle?”, Iran wrote, pinning the former entrepreneur Allan Jesus.

“Thank you for everyone’s support during these difficult days, you are my troop, you are part of all my achievements and you will always do it, without you the guy from Glova de Pedreiro doesn’t exist. .

The images show a two-story property, with the right to the swimming pool.

According to Fantástico, the property was rented with the help of new entrepreneurs from the internet ‘phenomenon’.

What was Glova de Pedreiro’s house like?

Last month, columnist Léo Dias, from Metrópoles, showed what Luva de Pedreiro’s house was like in Bahia, even after the influencer’s success on social media – and the contracts he signed in recent months.

Change of entrepreneur after troubled relationship

Glove de Pedreiro and his former manager Allan Jesus have had troubled episodes in recent weeks. During a live on Instagram, Iran Ferreira stated that she would take a break from her career, and stopped following the businessman the next day. The controversy was reinforced after a text published on the website Metrópoles revealed that Luva had, in two bank accounts, balances of around R$ 7,500, considered negligible due to his sponsorships and the reach of his accounts on social networks.

In response, Allan Jesus said that the information was frivolous, and selectively ascertained. A report from UOL Last Friday’s Sport (24) pointed out, based on data obtained from the Board of Trade of the State of Rio de Janeiro, that the influencer does not have full control of the company created to manage his career and the resources obtained in advertising contracts.

Iran Ferreira’s share in Cara da Luva de Pedreiro Produções Artísticas SPE LTDA is 45%, as the text showed, while Allan Jesus and influencer Victor Melo together account for 55% of the company. Sought to explain the division of society, Jesus did not respond.