Mason’s glove shows new house and pin ex-businessman – Play

Finally, Glova de Pedreiro has a new home. More than three months after achieving worldwide success on social media with irreverent videos, digital influencer Iran Ferreira left his humble former residence in the city of Quijingue, Bahia, and moved to a larger, luxurious house overlooking the sea on the coast. south of Pernambuco. The young man shared the moment on his Instagram account on Monday and stabbed his former manager, Allan Jesus, with whom he has disagreements. Today, he is managed by former futsal player Falcão.

“Thank God, father. In my new house there is only one rule: freedom. And from now on, no one will silence me anymore! Today I am able to give comfort to my parents, repay their struggle for all these years of battle…Thank you for everyone’s support during these difficult days, you are my troop, you are part of all my achievements and you will always do it, without you the guy from Glova de Pedreiro doesn’t exist. wrote the Mason’s Glove.

reports

On Sunday, Judge Maria Cristina de Brito Lima, from Rio de Janeiro, prevented the broadcasting of information about the controversy between Luva de Pedreiro (Iran Ferreira), and Allan Jesus, the influencer’s former manager, on TV Globo’s Fantástico, and on Domingo Espetacular, on Rede Record. The injunction granted to the sports influencer’s former agent prohibits broadcasters from disclosing confidential information on the contract between the two or making any demonstration that promotes hate speech against Allan.

The two reports were aired this Sunday, the 4th, with editions after the decision in the first instance. Presenter Poliana Brito, from Globo, reported that the station was notified about the injunction last Friday, the 2nd, therefore, before the report was released, and stressed that TV Globo does not condone hate speech. That’s because internet users have made threats against the life of Allan and his family.

MASON GLOVE X ALLAN JESUS: UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The month of June was complicated in the relationship between Luva de Pedreiro and his former manager Allan Jesus. The two parties are in conflict over financial issues. On June 20, Iran Ferreira, with more than 15 million followers on Instagram, announced that he would stop producing the videos. He wouldn’t be getting paid.

With about 30 million followers on social media, Luva de Pedreiro ended the relationship with businessman Allan Jesus after both went on a collision course for financial reasons. Despite having closed millionaire deals with companies such as Amazon and Pepsi, the influencer would have only R$ 7,500 in his checking account. The agent denied irregularities and stated that some payments to his client are scheduled for the month of July and that the amount to be received would reach R$ 2 million.

Allan Jesus recently announced that he has hired an expert to audit receipts and bank notes of what was invested in the partnership with the influencer, with whom his company has a contract until 2026. According to him, about R$ 200 thousand were spent on “project expenses and Iran’s own personal expenses”. Allan’s company, ASJ Consultoria, also claims that the termination with the influencer was not formally communicated. “The only thing we have is evidence spread across the internet of an alleged new agency, which could constitute a breach of exclusivity,” he said in a statement.