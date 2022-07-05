Mauro Cezar analyzes Vidal’s arrival at Flamengo and ‘craves’ the future: “If you arrive wanting to play”

After recent inconsistent results, Flamengo won again in three consecutive matches this season: in the Brazilian Championship, they beat América-MG 3-0 at Maracanã and Santos 2-1 at Vila Belmiro, while in Libertadores they came out victorious Colombia by 1 to 0 when they faced Tolima. The good moment on the field comes amid the moves in the transfer window.

One of the most lacking sectors for Dorival Júnior has been the midfield: João Gomes and Willian Arão did not play against Santos, and the team lost Andreas Pereira, whose loan contract ended. However, the red-black is close to announcing the hiring of the experienced Chilean Arturo Vidal. In the midst of this situation, Mauro Cezar Pereira analyzed the player’s arrival.

During this Monday’s edition (4) of the podcast “Posse de Bola”, broadcast by UOL Esporte, the journalist believes that the Chilean will be successful in Brazil. “If Vidal comes here to play football, of course he will excel technically. He won’t play every game, but when he’s on the field with conditions, he has the technical level to be a standout player, that’s very clear,” he began.

Mauro Cezar recalls the fact that Vidal was a reserve at Inter Milan, in Italy, but stressed that his competition was from younger players and holders of their national teams. “He’s going to fight for position with Diego Ribas and Arão, it’s another conversation, of course he’s going to play. The question is his spirit, which way he will play”, added the journalist. Vidal should only play after the 18th, when the transfer window opens in Brazil.