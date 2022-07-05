Mayor of Tracunhaém speaks out after singer has interrupted show

posted on 07/04/2022 15:49



In a note of clarification shared on Instagram, Aluizio Xavier said he was surprised by what happened – (credit: Reproduction / Instagram @irmaoaluiziooficial)

The mayor of Tracunhaém, in the Zona da Mata of Pernambuco, Aluizio Xavier, known as Irmão Aluizio (PL), used social media this Monday (4/7) to comment on the controversy involving the brega singer Tayara Andreza.

Contextualizing: the singer said last Saturday (2/6), that she had a show interrupted during the São João of the city for not greeting the mayor of the city in the presentation.

“We still had a lot of music ahead of us to play for you. The show lasts an hour and twenty, an hour and a half more or less, but I found out now that the people here at City Hall asked us to end the show, right? “Because as far as I know, I was hired to sing, not to say hello,” Tayara told the audience on stage.

In a note of clarification shared on Instagram, Aluizio Xavier said he was surprised by what happened.

“On Sunday morning I was surprised to wake up with my family, with the unfortunate fact involving my name and the singer Tayara Andreza, where I was at my residence and was not aware of anything that was happening”, began the mayor.

He also said that as soon as he heard the news, he went to investigate the case. “When I became aware of the fact, I immediately went looking for information about what had happened at the events patio on Saturday (2), I tried to gather all the information about what happened to be able to make a decision and punish the true culprits for what happened”, he continued.

The mayor closed by informing the dismissal of the Secretary of Culture. “I conclude my note with the removal of the Secretary of Tourism and Culture from his position”.



