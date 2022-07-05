MC Mirella goes in her pajamas and flip-flops to the designer store: ‘You have to see how the rich look at me’ – Lifestyle

MC Mirella, 24, chose an unusual look to go to the mall this Sunday (3). In Instagram stories, the singer showed that she was wearing pajamas, flip-flops and socks in a Dior store.

“Guys, look at the way I come to the mall, to the Dior store. You have to see how rich people look at my face”, he said, laughing.

The funkeira still asked the opinion of her followers to choose her new accessory. She was undecided between an all-black bag and a blue one with prints – the latter model can be found on e-commerce sites for R$14,600. “I know I’m going to take one today, but then I’m going to want the other one,” she confessed.

Hours later, Mirella showed the French designer bags in her room, but did not reveal which bag she had chosen.





In this weekend, the singer made a long outburst on social media about people who come to visit her at home and take her belongings away. According to her, “designer things” and cell phone chargers are among the most stolen items.

“For some time now, it’s been surreal my stuff disappearing, designer stuff, etc. They’re not cheap stuff and they’re mine, so if you want to use it, use it and return it. It’s a shame, for example, right now, my outbreak was: I’m here wanting to use a good charger, because I’m in a city very far away and they don’t have it. They take my things and: ‘Oh, she has money, she buys another’. My money is not grass and it’s hard-earned money”, he said. .