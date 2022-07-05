McDonald’s, Heineken and Subway open several vacancies: here’s how to apply

In all, 70 vacancies are being offered by the multinationals McDonald’s, Heineken and Subway, with opportunities distributed in several states. Check out!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Multinational companies, which are headquartered in several countries, such as McDonald’s, Heineken and Subway, have open positions.

A total of 70 vacancies are being offered by these companies. There are opportunities for different professional profiles and different levels of training. Check out the opportunities and how to apply.

McDonalds

McDonald’s, the world’s largest chain of hamburger fast food restaurants and present in 119 countries, has vacancies in Brazil. There are 58 vacancies distributed to the positions of Administrative Assistant, Attendant and Restaurant Attendant. The opportunities are for the states of Paraná, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

Anyone interested in knowing more details, such as educational requirements, can access the website and register the curriculum for free.

Heineken

The Dutch brewery Heineken is present in more than 70 countries and is offering five vacancies for Young Apprentice Operator. Among the requirements are having a technical course in the area and native Portuguese.

It is considered as an addition to have basic English and office applications (Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel and Microsoft Outlook). All information is available on the recruiter’s website.

Metro

Specialist in sales of sandwiches and salads, Subway is a chain of fast food restaurants, which has more than 39 thousand units around the world. The company has 7 vacancies open for the position of Attendant, which requires a complete elementary level. It is considered a differential to have at least one year of experience in the role.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on the networks

The opportunities are for the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo and also for the Federal District. For more information, just access the website.

How to register your CV?

Check out the step-by-step guide to registering your CV in the vacancies:

Access the informed website;

Click on the job of interest and carefully read the job description;

Verify if it meets the requirements;

Click “Register Free Curriculum”;

Fill in all requested information;

Wait for the company’s return.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Parinpix / Shutterstock.com