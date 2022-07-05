Meet the Northeastern cast of ‘Mar do Sertão’ | Sertão Sea

“Mar do Sertão”, the next 6 o’clock soap opera, comes with the Northeast in weight – both in history and in the cast. The actors are looking forward to the premiere, but while August does not arrive, they are enjoying the time of São João, so traditional in the region.
“The people from Pernambuco say that São João de Caruaru is better and the people from Paraíba say that it is the one from Campina Grande. But that is because they have never been to the one in Mossoró”, comments Quitéria Kelly.
“We have the Northeast very well represented in the soap opera with our colors, our accent and our musicality”, he emphasizes.
Among the names that represent the Northeast are the people from Paraíba Isadora Cruz, Nanego Lira, Suzy Lopes, Thadelly Lima, Everaldo Pontes and Quitéria Kelly, who was born in João Pessoa, but was raised in Natal (RN), in addition to the Bahians Cyria Coentro and Felipe Velozo.
“I have a very close relationship with São João. I played for many years, I started in art through music. My first percussion instrument was a zabumba, and I traveled through many cities in Bahia doing a lot of forró”, explains Felipe Velozo.
The actors also dropped some spoilers about your characters.
“Candoca begins the novel engaged to her great love, Zé Paulino. She is a very mature character, who faces the difficulties of life with great strength, but without losing her sweetness”.
Isadora Cruz explains that Candoca, her character in ‘Mar do Sertão’, begins Zé Paulino’s engaged plot — Photo: Globo/Allan Fiterman
“Cira is Canta Pedra’s fuxiqueira. She takes care of everyone’s life.”
Suzy Lopes will be Cira in ‘Mar do Sertão’ — Photo: Globo/Fábio Rocha
Thadelly Lima, Vespertino
“Vespertino promises to mess up the story a lot and give the characters of Canta Pedra a lot of headache”.
Thadelly Lima will be Vespertino — Photo: Globo
Everaldo Pontes, Adamastor
“It is an entity that hovers over the characters in the novel. It arrives to make revelations”.
In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Everaldo Pontes will play Adamastor, a goat herder who rescues Zé Paulino (Sérgio Guizé) from the waters after the accident in which the boy is presumed dead — Photo: Globo/Ronald Santos Cruz
“Father Zezo is welcoming and attentive to the issues of Canta Pedra. He wants the good of the city”.]
With information from Rede Bahia, Inter TV and Rede Paraíba.