Mel Maia and Arthur Picoli speak out after the web detonates affair: ‘Hypocrites’ | celebrities



Mel Maia and Arthur Picoli faced criticism after the actress revealed an affair with the ex-BBB – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 04/07/2022 18:34

Rio – Mel Maia and Arthur Picoli spoke on Monday after the revelation of the affair between the actress and the former BBB became one of the most talked about subjects on social networks. The artist used Instagram Stories to repost a fan’s tweet who criticized the attention Mel’s love life receives, compared to her professional achievements.

“Mel Maia is just male? No, loves, the cat wakes up at 5 am, every day, to record Netflix, goes to college and earns her own money”, said the follower. Without hiding her irritation with the case, the actress added: “I enter a trend that everyone is doing on TikTok and this happens! But for my content of the day, you shit, right? Hypocrites…”

Arthur, on the other hand, defended himself from the criticism he received due to the age difference between the two, noting that Mel Maia turned 18 in May of this year: “I had nothing to hide. We are single and of legal age. Today Mel is a woman, she has 18, years old, I’m a man, 28, normal. One thing I’ve learned in these two years of fame is not to clash. We stayed and it’s true”, declared the former participant of “BBB 21”, in an interview with ‘Gshow’.

“When I was 18, I was already with 28-year-old women. Just like when I was 20, I was 30. Do people want to put on the scale that 10 years of difference can’t? Wait! which is related to women. What is the role of people judging? People don’t know the story. I don’t care about the opinion of others anymore”, he added.

The “fiddling” between Mel Maia and Arthur Picoli became public this Sunday, when the actress published a video on TikTok in which she attributed the title of “hottest” among the people she’s ever kissed. “I’m already sorry”, joked the artist, in the comments of the post.