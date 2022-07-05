Mel Maia does not shut up and responds to criticism received on the web after an affair with Arthur Picoli: “hypocrites”

The artist was harshly criticized on the web for exposing hooked up with ex-BBB 10 years older than her

In the early afternoon of this Monday (04), the actress Mayan honey used his social networks to vent about the negative repercussion generated in web after it follows the trend of the neighboring app, the Tik Tok, and make content about people you’ve dated. All the controversy took place after the photo of the ex-BBB Arthur Picoli was exposed by the actress herself through a video. The portal ‘Gossip of the day’ confirmed the affair between the two.

Mel Maia would have referred to Arthur Picoli as the hottest thing everand as soon as the name of the ex-brothersome fans criticized the 18-year-old, who involved with former participant reality 10 years older than her. Most of the followers stated that Mayan honey has only appeared in the media because of her romantic relationships, and not because of her work as an actress.

Annoyed by the comments from her fans, the actress hit back the criticisms received. through the stories in your personal profile Instagramthe artist said that the negative comments are made by hypocritical people who usually do not follow her work, referring to the content she shares about her daily activities.

“I get on a trend that everyone is doing on TikTok and this happens. But for my content of the day, you shit, right? Hypocrites”she fired when sharing the comment of a follower who defended the actress’s professional career saying that Mel Maia is not “just male”.