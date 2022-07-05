Mel Maia shocks social media by revealing affair with eldest ex-BBB

The 18-year-old actress Mel Maia has long ceased to be the ‘child promise’ of Globo’s dramaturgy to become a ‘celebrity’ of social networks, with emphasis on the parties at her mansion, relationships and body on display.

Yes, Mel is still an actress, and a good one (she really is talented), but, far beyond her current work, the crowd is keeping an eye on the young woman’s love life. So much so that Mel went viral when he told that he had an affair with the ex-BBB much older than her: Arthur Picoli, 28. Picoli, who dated Carla Diaz on Globo’s reality show, is 10 years older than Mel Maia.

The actress also chose the ex-brother as “the hottest” among those she has kissed. Yes, among Mel’s flirts and affairs are soccer players and singers.





In the video, Mel Maia and a friend chose the best and worst hookups. “I already regret it”, joked the young woman, who also chose the “worst kiss”, “best kiss”, “it should have worked”, among other categories.

It was enough for netizens to go crazy, questioning if Picoli would have stayed with Mel while she was still a minor, since the actress just turned 18.

“Guys, how old was Mel when she stayed with Picoli? Does he get smaller, is that it?”, asked a fan.



Mel Maia divides opinions when singing happy birthday at an 18th birthday party: ‘Lowering total level’

“Mel Maia every week is talking about a boy she took. What a busy life this girl has!”, posted another.

“What do you mean? She’s a kid, and he’s a bearded guy!” posted another.

In time, Mel Maia has been emancipated by her parents since she was 16 years old.



Arthur Picoli’s girlfriend, Espirito Santo Carol Marchezi vents: “Forget about me”