Members of religious group arrested for denying insulin to diabetic girl who died

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

  • Tiffanie Turnbull
  • BBC News in Sydney (Australia)

Jayde and Elizabeth Struhs

Credit, Jayde Struhs

photo caption,

Elizabeth Struhs (right) pictured with her sister, Jayde

Twelve members of a religious group were arrested on Tuesday (5/7) for the death of an eight-year-old girl in Australia.

Elizabeth Struhs was a diabetic and died on 7 January this year in a house south of Brisbane. Authorities believe the girl was denied insulin for nearly a week.

Earlier this year, her parents were charged with murder, torture and failing to provide for the necessities of life.

Police said they would indict 12 other people – aged between 19 and 64 – for the girl’s death.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

