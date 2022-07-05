Meridional Network opens up job vacancies for health and administrative areas in Serra

The Meridional Network, made up of several hospitals in Espírito Santo, announced the opening of several job opportunities in the areas of health and administration. In Serra, the chain has a unit in Parque Residencial Laranjeiras in the former Hospital Metropolitano. Chances are for immediate hiring.





According to Meridional, there are vacancies for the following positions:

Digital Marketing Assistant

Radiology technician

Nursing Technician – Emergency Room

Nursing Technician – ICU

Nursing Technician – Imaging Diagnosis

For the position of Digital Marketing Assistant, the interested party must have completed high school and experience in the area. It is desirable that the candidate also has higher education in Social Communication, Advertising, Marketing and related areas; however, this is not mandatory.

The contractor will be responsible for: supporting digital marketing planning, participating in content creation, monitoring social media and monitoring campaign indicators and digital metrics, in order to meet corporate goals.

The vacancy of Radiology Technician requires that the candidate has training in radiology technician, registration in the active council; work experience is also desirable.

The contracted party will have the following attributions: to ensure that the x-ray images are performed safely during the surgeries and that they are recorded in the medical record after the end of the procedure.

Who is interested in the positions of Nursing Technician, it is necessary to have training in Nursing Technician and active Coren. For each of the areas, industry experience is desirable.

In the case of the Emergency Room, the attributions are: to provide assistance to patients in the emergency room, aiming at agile, safe and welcoming care, in addition to providing care to critical patients for clinical stabilization for discharge or destination sector such as ICU, CC , UI according to institutional norms and routines under the supervision of the nurse.

In the position for the ICU, the contracted person is responsible for: providing nursing care as planned to adult and pediatric patients in the Inpatient Unit, aiming at stabilizing and maintaining the patient’s clinical condition and preparing for discharge, through agile, safe and welcoming, according to institutional norms, routines and protocols under the supervision of the nurse.

Finally, for the diagnostic imaging area, the contractor will provide care with focused attention, dynamism and efficiency, demonstrating cordiality and humanization to each patient who seeks the Hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging services.

How to apply?

Interested candidates should send their CV with the name of the desired position in the subject to the email address: [email protected]