Metallica Fans Are Annoyed By ‘Stranger Things’ – For A Surreal Reason

One of the classics Metallica, Master of Puppetsreleased in March 1986, returned to the top spots of the hit charts after appearing in the last episode of the series Stranger Things, from Netflix. The song reached this Sunday, 3, its highest placement to date, the 26th place on Spotify’s Top 50 Global, climbing 158 positions since last week.

A similar phenomenon occurred with music Running Up That Hillin Kate Bush, which reached number one on both Spotify and Billboard after appearing in the same series. The difference is that Kate Bush hasn’t performed live or released anything new for years. Metallica is on tour, including having played shows in Brazil in May. In the series, Eddie’s (Joseph Quinn) character plays the song on guitar during the characters’ foray into the Upside Down.

Unlike Kate Bush’s fans, who celebrated the singer’s discovery by younger people, heavy metal fans are not enjoying the song’s popularity at all. On Twitter, fans complained that now, the song will be played to exhaustion everywhere, as if that’s a problem.

The phenomenon of resurrecting old hits has become commonplace in recent years, fueled by the use of songs in movie soundtracks, TV series, video games — and, of course, the ubiquitous social media. Songs released decades ago have returned to the charts. The song dreams, from Fleetwood Mac, is one such example. The rocker classic is from 1977, but it returned to the top of the rankings after going viral in 2020 on TikTok, with the video of a skater listening to the song while drinking cranberry juice. The Chinese network was also responsible for Abba’s resurgence. Thanks to videos of teenagers dancing to the Swedish group’s songs, the four members got back together and, last year, four decades after the split, they released an album of unreleased music. In cinemas, the film The Batmanwith Robert Pattinson, took the grim Something in the Way, from Nirvana. At the time of release, 31 years ago, it did not chart. Now, it has made its belated debut on Billboard.