Monark defends Lo Lins, fired from SBT and receives a barrage of criticism – Trends

Bruno Aiub, better known as Monark, spoke last Monday (04/07) about the dismissal of Leo Lins from SBT. in your show stand-upthe comedian made a ‘joke’ in which he cites the Telethon and a child with hydrocephalus.

The youtuber said that “they are criminalizing the profession of comedian” and used the speech that only “politically correct” statements are allowed.

“Leo Lins fired for making a joke, they are criminalizing the profession of comedian. Only politically correct things can be said out loud, we are already a censored society, freedom of expression is dying, when that happens, killing others will be easy”, wrote on Twitter.

Monark’s name has become one of the most talked about topics on the bird’s social network. In the post’s comments, the former Flow Podcast host received a barrage of criticism.

Leo lins fired for making a joke, they are criminalizing the profession of comedian. Only politically correct things can be said out loud, we are already a censored society, freedom of speech is dying, when that happens, killing others will be easy %u2014 %u2654 Monark (@monark) July 4, 2022

What a mania for you to think that comedian has to be untouchable just because the guy’s profession is to make a joke lol %u2014 %uD83C%uDDEF%uD83C%uDDF5 (@hartu33) July 4, 2022

It’s unbelievable how you can be wrong all the time about everything. It seems on purpose %u2014 MAZZA – This Shangri-La on 05/04 (@advdoflu_mazza) July 4, 2022

But your own logic, Monark, is to say that you don’t need a law regulating freedom of expression, that everyone can say what they want and that society will give the answer to the absurdities said. Isn’t that just what happened? %u2014 Vinicius Casagrande (@vinichiapetti10) July 4, 2022

Freedom of Speech Hurt Vulnerable People? For the love of god monak .you really don’t learn because %u2014 FILIPE FERREIRA (@FILIPEF58288896) July 4, 2022

Freedom of expression he had, total. So much so that he spoke and put it on the air. There was no censorship, there was no cut in his speech. The point is that the limit of freedom of expression is the Penal Code. If you don’t know it, know it (if you can read it right). %u2014 %uD83D%uDEA9 %u2C6E%u03B1%u0273%u03C5.%u04BC.%u0285%u03B1 %uD83C%uDF49 (@pgt_manu) July 5, 2022

The crazy guy made a joke about a child with hydrocephalus but you think it’s bad because he’s a comedian and shouldn’t have been fired? Kkjjj in a place where there is telethon? Do you want the endorsement to say any nonsense without being punished, yes, he can get another station %u2014 Bertrando (@pequenokokiri) July 4, 2022

Friend, he was not censored, he was fired because the company, exercising its freedom of expression, chose not to condone this type of humor. He’s free to make this joke in his Stand-up, buy tickets whoever wants to %uD83E%uDD37%uD83C%uDFFD%u200D%u2642%uFE0F %u2014 Leandro Castilho%uD83C%uDF39 (@castilhonavoz) July 4, 2022

joke and dismissal

Last weekend, at a concert by stand-up, Leo made fun of a child with hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates in brain cavities, which causes a significant increase in intracranial pressure. The joker mentions the Telethon, which raises money through SBT actions to provide treatment for children and adolescents with disabilities.

“I think the Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good thing is that the only place in the city where his head has water. ordered it to be removed, installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and they are all happy”, said Lins.

In a statement, the AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children) repudiated Lo Lins’ ‘joke’ and reported that the speech of the former member of the staff of the program The Noite, commanded by Danilo Gentili, constitutes a crime.

“The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and very capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities “children with various types of problems” and shows disrespect to Cear residents,” the statement said.

After the great controversy, Leo left Silvio Santos’s channel’s contract team. “He is no longer part of the SBT cast”, says the note sent by the station’s press office. Afterwards, the comedian published a photo, stories of Instagram, in which he appears handcuffed and his mouth covered, suggesting a possible censorship.