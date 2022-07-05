Monark defends Lo Lins, fired from SBT and receives a barrage of criticism – Trends

Monark defends Lo Lins on social media (photo: Reproduo/YouTuber/Instagram/Montagem)

Bruno Aiub, better known as Monark, spoke last Monday (04/07) about the dismissal of Leo Lins from SBT. in your show stand-upthe comedian made a ‘joke’ in which he cites the Telethon and a child with hydrocephalus.

The youtuber said that “they are criminalizing the profession of comedian” and used the speech that only “politically correct” statements are allowed.

“Leo Lins fired for making a joke, they are criminalizing the profession of comedian. Only politically correct things can be said out loud, we are already a censored society, freedom of expression is dying, when that happens, killing others will be easy”, wrote on Twitter.

Monark’s name has become one of the most talked about topics on the bird’s social network. In the post’s comments, the former Flow Podcast host received a barrage of criticism.

joke and dismissal

Last weekend, at a concert by stand-up, Leo made fun of a child with hydrocephalus, a condition in which fluid accumulates in brain cavities, which causes a significant increase in intracranial pressure. The joker mentions the Telethon, which raises money through SBT actions to provide treatment for children and adolescents with disabilities.

“I think the Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy in the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good thing is that the only place in the city where his head has water. ordered it to be removed, installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and they are all happy”, said Lins.

In a statement, the AACD (Association for Assistance to Disabled Children) repudiated Lo Lins’ ‘joke’ and reported that the speech of the former member of the staff of the program The Noite, commanded by Danilo Gentili, constitutes a crime.

“The AACD vehemently repudiates the ‘joke’ made by Leo Lins in a video recently released on the comedian’s social networks. In an extremely unhappy and very capableist speech, he attacks people with hydrocephalus, calls people with disabilities “children with various types of problems” and shows disrespect to Cear residents,” the statement said.

After the great controversy, Leo left Silvio Santos’s channel’s contract team. “He is no longer part of the SBT cast”, says the note sent by the station’s press office. Afterwards, the comedian published a photo, stories of Instagram, in which he appears handcuffed and his mouth covered, suggesting a possible censorship.

Leo Lins insinuates ‘censorship’ after dismissal from SBT (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

