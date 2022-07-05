Monkeypox: Know from which signs the patient should seek medical attention

Monkeypox is a disease that is mobilizing health authorities around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) called last Friday (1st) for urgent action in Europe to contain the spread of the virus.

The alert has already reached Brazil as well. According to the Ministry of Health, until this Sunday (3), 76 cases of monkeypox had been registered in the country.

The disease is transmitted by close contact with a person infected with the virus and with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or close and prolonged respiratory secretions.

With all the concern around the possible outbreak in the country, many people are faced with doubts, such as, for example, from which signs they should seek medical attention.

According to physician José David Urbaez Brito, a member of the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), the patient should pay particular attention to the epidemiological background.

The infectologist says that from the moment an acute fever is detected, it is necessary to be aware of the next signs.

“The symptoms are like any other virus. Fever, malaise, muscle pain, indisposition, among others. In addition to the appearance of skin lesions, which can be identified in the most contact places, such as the genitals, mouth, nose and other regions of the body,” said José David.

When asked what kind of lesions these would be, the doctor replied that they are similar to chickenpox.

The infectologist’s orientation is for any patient who has arrived from Europe or the United States, and has had contact with people with suspected contamination, seek medical assistance. “The person will undergo a screening to see if they meet the definition of a suspicious picture. If so, she will receive guidance and be followed up,” she emphasized.

alert on

Urbaez Brito highlighted that for more than two weeks, Brazil has already had the “alert on” for the increase in cases. “Epidemiological surveillance made a roadmap for approaching the outbreak. We already have the devices to implement diagnostic tools,” said the infectious disease specialist.

Even in the midst of the chaos, there is still a bit of encouraging information. “Fortunately, the expectation is that, according to the virus model, the disease should not affect thousands of people,” said José David.