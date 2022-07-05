“More attack than at BBB”

Ex-BBB Lumena Aleluia sells erotic content and receives rain of criticism on the web; Look

The ex-BBB Lumen Hallelujah decided to team up with other celebrities and join an adult website. Now, she sells erotic content on an +18 platform and has even invited followers to buy her daring products.

However, it seems that much of the web did not like this decision at all. In the last 48 hours, the psychologist has been openly criticized for selling the contents.

But she did not remain silent. On her Twitter, Lumen Hallelujah was outraged by the amount of attacks and even said that she received more hate than when she was in Big Brother Brazil 21when she was highly lynched on social media.

“In a day of work on a platform for adult content I already received more attacks than when I was at BBB…”, she began, bemoaning the behavior of the web.

However, she stood her ground and gave a nod to the reviewers on duty: “And I only have one thing to say: fuck you. I’m a free and unencumbered woman.”

Fifth eliminated from BBB21, with 61.31% rejection, Lumen Hallelujah revealed that she is willing to participate in a new reality show. However, anyone who thinks that the Bahian woman is thinking about returning to the most closely guarded in the country is wrong.

In an interview with Famacastthe TV Fama podcast, by RedeTV!, the psychologist explained that she would like to participate in a program that stimulates her sexual instincts.“For realities that provoked me to ‘trash’. Crunching reality, you know? Something like that light, lighter”said.

In addition, the artist also commented that she could not be attracted to any of her confinement colleagues at BBB21.