More than a thousand mayors go to Brasília against PEC das Bondades and other ‘bomb agendas’

Mobilization takes place amidst the process of the proposal that instituted a state of emergency and creates new social benefits; entity cites impact of up to BRL 250 billion

More than a thousand mayors are preparing for a national mobilization this Tuesday, 5th, in Brasília, against a series of federal measures that affect municipal finances. According to National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM), recent decisions by the Legislature, the Executive and the Judiciary bring financial risk to the federative units, with an increase in expenses and a reduction in collection in the order of R$ 73 billion per year, which justifies the mobilization in front of the National Congress. Examples of the “pump guidelines” mentioned by the entity are the reduction of ICMS and the creation of salary floors for categories, in addition to decisions on Simples Nacional, exemption from IPI and Income Tax.

The entity cites a study that points to the risk of the financial impact reaching R$ 250.6 billion, while there are no positive expectations for growth in collection. “Our role is to make these numbers transparent to society and make it available for all 5,568 municipalities to transmit to the community the impact they are having at the end. Health and education are suffering”, emphasized Paulo Ziulkoski, president of CNM. “Without recourse, we will have a drop in the quality of services, transport and school lunch, difficulty in paying employees”, exemplified in the statement. The mayors’ mobilization takes place in the midst of the process of PEC of Goodness.

The text, under analysis by the special committee in the Chamber of Deputies, was approved last Friday in the plenary of the federal Senateby 72 votes to 1. Among other things, the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) instituted emergency decree in the country to allow the creation of social programs such as the “Pix Caminhoneiro”, fuel voucher for taxi drivers, public transport fare for the elderly, and the expansion of benefits such as Brazil aid and Gas Allowance. In the municipalities, the concern is that the proposal, with an impact of R$ 41.25 billion, will bring another series of local consequences, linked to other recent approvals, such as the reduction of ICMS and the creation of salary floors, instituting new structural expenses. to the municipalities.