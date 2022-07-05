Mother of deceased in Jacarezinho will use compensation for moral damage of R$ 10 thousand from Thiago Gagliasso to distribute warm food in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

the housewife Adriana Santana de Araujo Rodrigues who won a lawsuit for moral damages against the actor Thiago Gagliasso, already knows what he will do with the R$ 10,000 earned in compensation: he will distribute hot drinks to homeless people.

Drica, as she is also called, is the mother of Marlon Santana De Araújo, one of the dead in the Jacarezinho operation, which ended with 28 dead, and whose image was associated with drug trafficking when she was confused on video with another woman who was holding a rifle.

Mother of dead man in Jacarezinho files lawsuit for video of woman with rifle attributed to her

Thiago shared the image and claimed that it belonged to Drica, even after the information had already been denied by the police.

According to the conviction, approved on Tuesday (28), in addition to the R$ 10,000, the actor will also have to publish a retraction “with the same scope” of the previous publication in until five days. He must talk about the sentence and confirm that the woman in the video was not Adriana.

Police say woman in video with rifle is not mother of dead in Jacarezinho

“Until this conviction, I didn’t know who Thiago Gagliasso was, I had never heard of him. I knew who Bruno Gagliasso was, who I’ve always followed and is an uplifting person. I found out that this guy was Bruno’s brother when he came to talk about me and my family. I thought the conviction was good. My only regret is that he uses the last name Gagliasso because it tarnishes Bruno’s image, who is a good person. This guy is nothing. That’s what I wanted to tell him at the hearings of the process that he didn’t go. He’s nothing. But he didn’t even sign the summons for the hearings, he signed it”, Drica told g1.

Project for distribution of hot drinks

Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues: T-shirt with the image of her son — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Asked what she intends to do with the compensation received, she says she will use it in the social project she plays called “Craque é Jesus”, and which distributes warm drinks to people in cracolândias in the city and homeless people.

“Every week I distribute 60 to 100 hot dogs in the city’s cracolândias. In fact, I go out with the food and I distribute it to whoever I find on the street. I don’t always have the help of donations, so it really comes out of my pocket. something for prisoners who have lost their mothers and don’t receive any kind of help”, she says, who still moves other lawsuits.

“They’re all losing. There are still people appealing, but so far none have won. There’s even a fugitive from justice. And then the bandit was me”, he joked.

Despite the victories and moving on with her life, Drica says she still suffers a lot from the loss of her son, says she uses eight prescription drugs and has developed panic syndrome.

“I lived 37 years of my life in Jacarezinho. I was born and raised there. But I couldn’t stay there anymore. It was all very difficult”, says she, who moved to another community in Rio.

Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues going to distribute hot drinks in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

The lawyer representing Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues, Drica, also spoke of the importance of the conviction of Thiago Gagliasso in the episode.

“This is the most important point of the decision, because it is pedagogical, but the fine is very low, it is almost an incentive to keep lying,” said João Tancredo.

If he does not comply with the determination, Thiago must pay daily fine of BRL 200. The value can only reach BRL 2 thousand.

On social media, on Sunday (3), the actor mocked the repercussion of the decision: “Good morning to those who woke up convicted and were not even notified of the process”.

O g1 tried to contact Thiago, but did not receive a position until the closing of this article.