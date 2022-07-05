Mother of murdered in Jacarezinho will use compensation of R$ 10 thousand from Bolsonarista Thiago Gagliasso to distribute warm

support the 247

247 – Housewife Adriana Santana de Araújo Rodrigues, who won a lawsuit for moral damages against actor Thiago Gagliasso, already knows what she will do with the R$ 10,000 earned in compensation: she will distribute hot drinks to homeless people. The information is from the G1 portal.

Drica, as she is also called, is the mother of Marlon Santana De Araújo, one of the dead in the Jacarezinho operation, which ended with 28 dead, and whose image was associated with drug trafficking when she was confused on video with another woman who was holding a rifle.

Thiago shared the image and claimed that it belonged to Drica, even after the information had already been denied by the police.

>>> Bolsonarista Thiago Gagliasso, brother of Bruno, loses lawsuit against mother of victim of Jacarezinho massacre

According to the conviction, approved on Tuesday (28), in addition to the R$ 10,000, the actor will also have to publish a retraction “with the same scope” of the previous publication within five days. He must talk about the sentence and confirm that the woman in the video was not Adriana.

