MP with the TCU demands investigation into the accumulation of positions by Pedro Guimarães

The Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Federal Court of Auditors asked, this Monday 4, for the installation of an investigation to investigate the accumulation of paid positions by Pedro Guimarães, former president of Caixa Econômica Federal who left office after a series of accusations. of sexual and moral harassment against bank employees.

Recent news published by site R7 realize that the bolsonarista accumulated positions on 21 boards of directors of companies linked to the bank. With the functions, his salary would exceed the amount of 230 thousand reais. The accumulation of positions is prohibited by the State-Owned Companies Law, which provides for a paid position on a maximum of two boards.

“It appears that Mr. Pedro Guimarães, in addition to holding the position of president of the public company, became, in 2021, a member of at least 21 boards of directors of companies linked to the state-owned company! I believe that, due to the seriousness involved, the facts mentioned in the above mentioned matter should be the subject of a thorough investigation by the Court”, reads an excerpt from the MPTCU’s request.

The request is signed by Lucas Rocha Furtado, deputy attorney general of the agency, who requests measures regardless of the fact that Guimarães has left office, since the Superior Court of Justice has already defined, in other cases, that the accumulation of positions cannot be invalidated over time.

The full text of the MP’s request to the TCU:

