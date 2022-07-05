MPMG denounces Atlético fan for death of Cruzeiro during fight

photo: @RodrigoMarlon97/Twitter Rodrigo, 25, was shot during the fight

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) denounced the Atlético fan, Yuri Ramon Pereira de Oliveira, for the murder of Rodrigo Marlon Caetano Andrade, 25 years old from Cruzeiro. The death occurred during a fight between organized supporters in March 2022, in the Boa Vista neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte. On the occasion, there was an exchange of stones and shots hours before the classic held in Mineiro, for the 9th round of the Campeonato Mineiro. Yuri remains on the run.

Location of the fight between Atltico and Cruzeiro fans in the Boa Vista neighborhood, in BH Rua Lassance, in the block between Rua Silva Alvarenga and Rua Sucuri. This was the place, in the neighborhood of Boa Vista, in BH, where fans of Atltico and Cruzeiro promoted a general fight this Sunday. Two men were shot, and one of them is in serious condition. The confusion occurred hours before the match between Galo and Raposa for the Campeonato Mineiro – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Wounded were taken to UPA East. One of the men shot, in a more serious condition, was then transferred to Hospital Joo XXIII, in the Center of BH – photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press

On the day of the crime,