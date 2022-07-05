MRV Arena work near ‘do pico’; know the counterparts and differentials of the future stadium of Atlético-MG

The future home of the Rooster is taking shape. With delivery expected by December, the Arena MRV it has already reached 65% of the works completed and is approaching its peak: there are 950 men working daily in the stadium located in the California neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte, a number that, in the coming weeks, will reach the mark of 1,200 employees.

After site visitO THROW! brings the main information about the MRV Arena. Designed to be the most modern in Brazil and inspired by the Juventus stadium (ITA), the future home of the Atlético-MG will have full accessibility and with counterparts to the mining community.

MRV Arena will open in March (Photo: Rodney Costa/L!Press)

CAPTIVE CHAIRS AND THE CAULDRON

The MRV Arena will have a capacity for 46 thousand people. Atlético-MG has already sold around 4,800 captive chairs, which represents 52% of the total available. Currently, the captives of the future home of Galo cost from R$ 39 thousand and guarantee access to all games for the next 15 years, in addition to other benefits. know more here.

INSPIRATIONS AND ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

Conceived from 2017, the MRV Arena began its works in 2020. The architectural project of the stadium was created after those responsible visited the 12 stadiums that hosted the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in addition to several stages in Europe. The biggest source of inspiration turned out to be Juventus’ (ITA) Allianz Stadium.

In addition to football games, the new Casa do Galo is also designed to host large events, such as concerts and music festivals. Thus, a differential in relation to Mineirão, for example, are the entrances to the field, which allow the passage of trucks, facilitating the entrance for the assembly and disassembly of the structures.

The MRV Arena project also intends to transform the new home into an “Atletico melting pot” : the distance from the central stands to the side lines of the lawn will be 8.5 meters.

COMPLETE ACCESSIBILITY AND TECHNOLOGY

Another important fact is that the stadium will be able to receive all fans. With an access ramp for all sectors, including the higher ones, people with special needs will have full accessibility at the MRV Arena, with the guarantee of exclusive spaces.

The intention is that internet access is also for everyone involved in the event, from professionals to fans and fans. One idea being developed is that of an application that will gather all sales. For example, a fan who goes to the Atlético game can, in addition to buying the ticket, also buy snacks and drinks in advance, just needing to pick them up on the spot.

The MRV Arena will also be equipped with two 144m² screens, whose metallic structures are already installed and weigh 18 tons.

Arena Private Ecological Reserve (RPE) (F: Rodney Costa/L!Press)

SOCIAL AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONSIDERATIONS

The construction of the stadium in the California neighborhood, in the Northwest of Belo Horizonte, will also have social and environmental counterparts. Starting with the preservation of an area of ​​26 thousand m² next to the future Arena. The forest is a Private Ecological Reserve (RPE), which has springs on the ground, will only have access for conservation.

Located about 500 meters from the Arena, Mata dos Morcegos has 58 thousand m², being the largest green area in the region. The site will be transformed into a linear park, whose construction, implantation, afforestation, urbanization and maintenance of facilities and green areas will be the responsibility of Arena for the next 30 years.

In addition, in the next 10 years, Atlético will plant 46 thousand seedlings in the city of Belo Horizonte. The first batch was completed in March, with the planting of 4,600 seedlings, which will be cared for for three years.

On days without games or events, the Esplanada da Arena, which will have a walking and running track, will also be available to the population.

Among the structures built, three spaces will serve the public, at the service of the City Hall, where a Language Center will operate; a City Academy; and a Family Health Assistance Center.

Arena do Galo will open in March (Rodney Costa/Lancepress)

ARENA OPENING EVENTS

With the work expected to be delivered by December, the MRV Arena will have five opening events, which, with the gradual increase in the number of people, will serve as tests for the operation of the stadium. The first will be on March 25, the date of the foundation of Atlético-MG, with the “Nascimento do Campo”. See more information below:

03/25/23 – BIRTH OF THE CAMPO – 10 thousand people

Installing the beams and marking the field lines

1st Goal Kick

Concert with the Ouro Preto Orchestra

04/15/23 – ARREPIA BH – 20 thousand people

Inauguration of lighting with scenic effects

videomapping show

Guest DJ Show (name not yet announced)

05/06/23 – LEGENDS DO GALO – 30 thousand people

Game-exhibition with the idols of the Rooster

Zeca Pagodinho show

05/19/23 – OFFICIAL INAUGURATION – 46 thousand people

International Friendly: Atlético vs Team to be defined

Opening Show (to be defined)

Interval show with Nando Reis honoring Cássia Eller

05/27/23 – SACODE BH – 60 thousand people

Shows with: Ivete Sangalo, Jota Quest, César Menotti and Fabiano and an international attraction to be confirmed