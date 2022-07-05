Nautico advances in negotiation and sends agreement for Souza’s return

Náutico forwarded the hiring of midfielder Souza. The club advanced in the negotiation, initially informed by the gelast Saturday, and is close to confirming the athlete’s return.

Souza is 34 years old and played for Timbu in 2012. The midfielder was a starter throughout the season with 53 games and 14 goals scored. He participated in the campaign that qualified Timbu for the following year’s South American Championship.

Following his career, the player went through Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Santos and Bahia, in Brazilian football. In 2016, he moved to Japan’s Cerezo Osaka, where he enjoyed a good four-year stint.

In 2019, Souza moved to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq. His last season was with Khorfakkan, from the United Arab Emirates. He played in 12 games with two goals and four assists.

In an interview with Sports Forum, from Radio Jornal, the executive Ari Barros confirmed the negotiation. But he missed the deal.

“There is a relationship, we have been talking and I believe that by tomorrow we should have a confirmation of a yes or no. Some adjustments are missing and we believe it will work. Souza is an extraordinary guy, the conversations are pleasing because of his posture, his positioning and he has already won me over. At the latest tomorrow, we can have this definition if it closes or not”, summarized the leader.