Nearly a thousand microbes with virulence potential are discovered in Tibet – Revista Galileu

Glacier and mountain along the Friendship Highway in Tibet on May 19, 2014 (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

In samples collected from glaciers in Tibet, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences found nearly a thousand species of microbes that have the potential to spread disease. The discovery was recorded on June 27 in the journal Nature Biotechnology.

Snow and ice collections took place on 21 glaciers on the Tibetan plateau between 2010 and 2016. After melting and analyzing the water in each of the samples, the scientists detected algae, bacteria and fungi of various species.

The team sequenced the DNA of the microorganisms present in the samples, creating a database called the Tibetan Glacier Genome and Gene (TG2G) catalogue. It is the first time in history that a microbial community hidden inside a glacier has been sequenced.

Analysis of the microbes’ genomes has revealed that some of them have the potential to generate new diseases as they are released by the melt. “Pathogenic microbes trapped in ice can lead to local epidemics and even pandemics if released into the environment,” the researchers explain.

The scientists identified 27,000 potential virulence factors, that is, molecules that help microbes invade and colonize hosts. They estimate that 47% of these threat factors have never been seen before, making it impossible to know how harmful microorganisms can be to health.

In addition, 98% of the species were hitherto unknown to science. This level of diversity in living things was unexpected for the researchers: “Despite extreme environmental conditions, such as low temperatures, high levels of solar radiation, periodic freeze-thaw cycles, and nutrient limitation, glacier surfaces support a diverse range of life,” conclude the study authors.

Even if potentially pathogenic bacteria don’t survive long after escaping glaciers, they can still cause problems, according to the scientists. These beings can exchange large sections of their DNA, known as mobile genetic elements, with those of other bacteria.

This means that even in a death after thawing, they can still transmit some of their virulence to other bacteria. Such a genetic interaction between glacier microbes and modern microbes “could be particularly dangerous,” the scholars warn.

While the team doesn’t know the exact age of microbes in Tibet, previous studies said it was possible to revive those trapped in the ice for up to 10,000 years. The matter is worrying, as glaciers cover approximately 10% of the Earth’s surface, as highlighted by the website. LiveScience.

In addition, the Tibetan Plateau supplies fresh water in several waterways, including the Yangtze River, the Yellow River and the Ganges River, which supply China and India, two of the most populous countries in the world.