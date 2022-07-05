New airline that promises to connect all of America discloses the first 23 destinations

Image: Arajet





The airline Arajet, based in the Dominican Republic, is preparing to start operations. Meanwhile, last week, the company took delivery of its third Boeing 737 MAX 8, in addition to confirming its first 23 destinations.

The airline’s business plan is aggressive and aims to create a huge network connecting the entire American continent, similar to what Copa Airlines does through its hub in Panama. In the next five years, Arajet expects to generate more than 4,000 direct jobs and around 40,000 indirect ones. In addition, it plans to transport 7 million passengers a year, making it the largest company in the history of the Dominican Republic.

As reported by Aviacionline, the newest aircraft arrived in Santo Domingo on the night of June 30, from the Boeing factory in Seattle. It has the registration HI-1081 and was named “Jaragua”, in honor of the homonymous national park. The company’s other two jets were named “Pico Duarte” (HI-1026) and “Valle Nuevo” (HI-1027). Two additional MAXs with the same 189-seat configuration are factory-ready and will be added soon.

In addition to these, in the future, Arajet will be the first customer on the American continent of the Boeing 737-8200, the high-density version of the MAX, which can accommodate up to 210 passengers. Of this variant, the airline has an order for 20 aircraft and an option for 15 more.





Arajet is considered the first low-cost company in the Dominican Republic, and will be focused on connecting new markets, including reinforcing the tourist movement that characterizes its country of origin. The company has expressed its desire to operate 116 routes in its Certificate of Economic Authorization (CAE) for its future operations.

With the arrival of the third aircraft and the granting of the Air Operator Certificate (COA) in June, it will be able to establish its network of destinations with greater precision. In accordance with resolution 158-2022 presented to the Civil Aviation Council (JAC), Arajet will begin flying to 23 cities in the Caribbean, South America, Central America and North America, divided into two phases, between July 2022 and January 2023.

In five destinations it has direct competition from one or more airlines: Mexico City, Panama, Fort Lauderdale, New York and Orlando. The company’s initial routes will be to:

– Bahamas: Nassau

– Barbados: Bridgetown

– Canada: Toronto/Pearson

– Colombia: Barranquilla and Cartagena

– Ecuador: Guayaquil and Quito

– United States: Saint Petersburg-Clearwater, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale

– El Salvador: San Salvador

– Guyana: Georgetown

– Cayman Islands: Grand Cayman

– Jamaica: Montego Bay and Kingston

– Martinique: Fort-de-France

– Mexico: Cancun, Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey

– Suriname: Paramaribo

– Panama: Panama City

The route network can be seen graphically on the map below, created in Great Circle Mapper.



