New audio shows Pedro Guimarães raging for losing BRL 100,000 after changing Caixa; listen up

He was angered by a decision by his subordinates that limited his jetons. Guimarães suggested that Caixa employees were waving to Lula

By Rodrigo Rangel and Fabio Leite, Metropolis – Last week, the column revealed testimonies and audio that exposed the fits of fury of Pedro Guimarães, now former president of Caixa Econômica Federal, in meetings with bank employees.

Now, the column had access to new audios of a meeting held at the end of last year in which the then president of Caixa raged against a decision that, in practice, would make him lose more than R$ 100 thousand reais per month.

The change in the bylaws, which had just been approved, established a limit to the participation of Pedro Guimarães himself and other executives on the boards of Caixa subsidiaries and private companies in which the bank is a partner.

Read the full text in Metropolis.

