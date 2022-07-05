New Kia Sportage hits stores before launch and already rises in price – 04/07/2022

Kia do Brasil will launch the new Sportage on the 27th, but the car has started to reach the authorized network with a slight price increase of R$5,000 and R$6,000 for the two EX and EX Prestige models.

The boldly styled SUV promises to relive the best moments of the South Korean brand in the country. The first batch scheduled for August has been brought forward. The photos are by Michael Adalto dos Santos, from Studio85esteticar.

The strategy is to take on the competition with the test-drive experience of the hybrid SUV that was launched last year in Europe and other markets – the new Sportage was an immediate success due to its bold design and sharp curves.

The 1.6 turbo engine associated with the 48V mild hybrid system (MHEV) delivers 180 hp of power and 27 kgfm of torque distributed to the front wheels by the seven-speed automatic transmission and dual clutch. In Brazil, the two versions offered, the EX and EX Prestige, will be driven by this mechanical set. The difference between them will be in the level of standard equipment.

The EX is already quite complete, with six airbags, electronic parking brake with auto hold, heated front seats and steering wheel, full LED headlights, 18” alloy wheels, electric and folding exterior mirrors, Smart Key, two-zone digital conditioning, automatic headlights on, rain sensor and reversing camera.

In addition, the entry-level version will feature semi-autonomous technologies such as forward collision, blind-spot and lane-keeping assistants.

Image: Michael Adalto dos Santos

The EX Prestige version, on the other hand, adds to these equipment the panoramic sunroof, 360º camera, adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot monitor on the digital panel, genuine leather seats, electric and ventilated front seats, LED interior lighting, 19” rim, electric trunk lid, butterflies to change gears on the steering wheel, wireless charger and two 12.3-inch screens for the multimedia center and instrument panel.

The prices of the two versions of the new Kia Sportage have also been defined and have risen a little in relation to what was announced for the dealership network. The EX version will cost BRL 219,900 and the EX Prestige BRL 254,900.