New monkeypox symptoms discovered

A new study conducted in the UK and published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases has found that current monkeypox symptoms differ from those prior to the outbreak.

The data showed that there were fewer reports of fever and tiredness, while reports of skin lesions in the genital and anal areas have been more common.

The location of these lesions suggests transmission during intimate contact, and the researchers called for more resources to support sexual health clinics and also recommended that the UK Health Safety Agency revise its current definitions of monkeypox to help better identify it. the cases.

Credit: Reproduction/CDCLesions have appeared more frequently in the intimate region

The study includes 54 cases collected from four London sexual health centers. Each had a laboratory-confirmed infection.

Only two of the patients said they did not know if they had been in contact with a known case of monkeypox. None had traveled to Africa, where the disease is common. Many had recently visited other European countries.

About 90% reported at least one new sexual partner during the previous three weeks. Almost all reported inconsistent condom use. More than half had more than five sexual partners in the previous 12 weeks.

About 94% of patients had at least one lesion on their genitals or around the anus. Most had mild illness, although five were hospitalized for pain or infected skin lesions. All were later discharged.

“The commonly observed symptom of skin lesions in the anal and penile areas and the fact that a quarter of patients test positive for gonorrhea or chlamydia at the same time as monkeypox infection suggests that transmission of the virus is occurring by skin-to-skin contact. skin, for example, in the context of sexual activity,” said one of the study’s authors, Dr. Ruth Byrne of Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

“However, this finding may be influenced by the fact that we are providers of sexual health and therefore may not reflect transmission in the general population.”

What is known about the transmission?

According to the WHO, the disease is transmitted by skin-to-skin contact, it can also occur through contaminated materials, such as clothes and sheets or by particles from the breath.

Credit: Kontekbrothers/Istockmonkey pox

Although there is no confirmation that the virus can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids, UK health authorities are advising, as a precaution, that people diagnosed with the disease use condoms for 8 weeks after infection.