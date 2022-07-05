New neighborhood of Luva de Pedreiro is home to boleiros and has rents that reach R$ 35 thousand | football

- Falcão closes contract to manage Glove de Pedreiro
- Agent by Falcão, Glova de Pedreiro says: “The worst is over”
Aerial image of the Praia do Paiva region, on the coast of Pernambuco — Photo: Disclosure
The location is 30km away from the capital, and access to the condominiums is done by paying a toll, which creates an ideal privacy for players and celebrities. Former Leão athletes, Diego Souza and André “Balada”, for example, indicated the place for Thiago Neves to live in his passage through the red-black club in 2020 and 2021.
Casa de Luva de Pedreiro, on the coast of Pernambuco — Photo: Reproduction/Fantástico
The trip to the house happened after Luva de Pedreiro’s problems with the old team that managed his career. Now, after closing a partnership with former futsal player Falcão, the 20-year-old influencer left his humble home in Quijingue, in the interior of Bahia, for a home with greater structure and comfort.
- Glove de Pedreiro on the controversy with the former businessman: ‘I even owe seventy stories’
- Amid the controversy, Luva de Pedreiro plays futmesa and barbecues in Pernambuco; video
This Monday, even, Iran posted a photo in front of the new house, thanking the fans for the support and talking about freedom:
“In my new house there is only one rule: freedom. And from now on, no one will silence me anymore! Today I can give comfort to my parents, repay their struggle for all these years of battle…”
‘I don’t want to hurt him’, says Luva de Pedreiro about the first businessman
Mason’s Glove poses for a photo in his new home — Photo: Reproduction
“Barra da Tijuca” from Pernambuco
As it is a place further away from Recife with an almost exclusive beach and luxury villas, Praia do Paiva has already been compared to Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro. The shore is about 6.5 km long and is known for its coconut palm strip.
Praia do Paiva, on the coast of Pernambuco, is accessed by paying a toll and bridge — Photo: Disclosure
The beach has surfing activities and trips to natural pools, depending on the tide. The apartments and houses are surrounded by the infrastructure of bike paths, restaurants, a five-star hotel, a college and also a shopping center, so that residents do not have to travel far.
Rents for houses and mansions range from R$15,000 to R$35,000 per month, depending on location and size. The vast majority have a swimming pool and are close to the sea.
Praia do Paiva, on the coast of Pernambuco, is known for its extensive range of coconut trees — Photo: Disclosure
Entrance to the coast of Praia do Paiva is made by paying a toll — Photo: Disclosure