New prices for gasoline, diesel, cooking gas and ethanol after reductions: check

According to the Minister of Mines and Energy, the reduction in fuel prices can reach up to 21% and in gas 6%

Less than a hundred days before the elections, fuel prices have worried the federal government, mainly because President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will seek re-election. In this way, several measures are being analyzed and voted on by parliamentarians in order to reduce the values ​​as quickly as possible.

On June 28, Adolfo Sachsida, Minister of Mines and Energy, presented some data on the possible effect of the approval of the measures that are being processed in the National Congress. Therefore, these calculations consider projects such as the ceiling of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuels, communications, electricity and public transport.

Gasoline and Diesel

Thus, the average price of gasoline will have a reduction of up to 21%, with the liter going from R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.84. For diesel, the drop will be up to 1.7%, with the price going from R$ 7.68 a liter to R$ 7.55.

Ethanol

According to the forecasts presented by Sachsida, the price of ethanol will also be reduced, from R$4.87 to R$4.57, a drop of around R$0.30.

Gas

Cooking gas – Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) – has also risen considerably in recent months and has weighed heavily on Brazilians’ pockets. However, the decline should be 2.3%, with the average price going from R$112.70 to R$110.07.

ICMS ceiling

The text, which has now become law, establishes a ceiling for charging ICMS on fuel, natural gas, energy, public transport and telecommunications. The limit on the collection of the tax is being established because the proposal classifies these products as essential goods and services. Thus, states are prohibited from charging above the general rate, which varies between 17% and 18%.

Reduction in fuel prices

According to data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), last week, gasoline and diesel prices fell.

According to the ANP, the price of a liter of diesel, which had hit the historic record of R$7,568 last week, last week rose to R$7,554. The reduction interrupts a cycle of three consecutive highs at gas stations. The retreat was R$ 0.014.

