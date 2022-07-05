New PSG coach Galtier opens up about Neymar’s future

Coach was officially introduced in the team

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images EuropeReal Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two – UEFA Champions League
PSG’s next season will be full of changes, going from the squad, through the technical command and reaching the board. The Portuguese Luís Campos, the new director of the team, has already been working in search of reinforcements, the first name being announced, the Portuguese Vitinha, hired from Porto.

There will also be changes in the technical command. On Tuesday morning, the Parisian club officially announced the arrival of 55-year-old Christophe Galtier, who had been rumored to join the team for some time.

Galtier says he has Neymar

And, already in his presentation, the coach needed to talk about Neymar, who has been heavily speculated outside the Parisian team. The coach, in turn, praised the Brazilian’s quality, making it clear that he wants to count on the striker’s football and that he is looking forward to meeting him:

“Neymar is a world-class player, one of the best in the world. What coach wouldn’t want him in their squad? I have a clear idea of ​​what I expect from Neymar. I will meet him, I want to hear his expectations.”

Galtier was, from the beginning, the favorite coach of the new Parisian director, the Portuguese Luís Castro. He will arrive at PSG with the difficult mission of bringing the Champions League to the club, something that none of his predecessors have achieved.

