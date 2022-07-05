Neymar appears without a ring at dinner; Bruna Biancardi ‘disappears’ from the networks

Taking advantage of the holidays, Neymar appeared without a ring in a photo of dinner with Gabriel Medina and other friends in São Paulo and raised suspicions about the end of his relationship with Bruna Biancardi. Earlier, the influencer and model had “disappeared” from social networks, increasing uncertainties about the couple’s future.

Neymar spent a vacation in Brazil at his mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro, and is now preparing to return to the world of football. He and Bruna last appeared publicly last week.

Last Saturday, however, the Brazilian ace promoted a party in Mangaratiba with models, bloggers, players and friends, but Bruna was not present.

The relationship began last year, but the two remained discreet on social media. Time later, the couple decided to take over the relationship, began to wear rings and share moments together. Bruna even recently traveled with the striker to Miami (USA).

So far, the couple has not deleted any photos or videos together from their respective social networks.

Today, Neymar shared a photo on social media stating that he is now fully focused on winning the sixth championship with the Brazilian team at the World Cup in Qatar.

“This photo sums up my vacation a lot, just laughter and joy next to the people I love. Now it’s full focus! We Brazilians have a little trophy to look for!”, Neymar wrote on Instagram.