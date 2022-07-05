No charisma? Internet criticizes Patrcia Poeta at the Meeting

The exchange of presenters of the program “Encontro” did not please the internet (photo: Reproduo Rede Globo)

This Monday (4/7), Patrcia Poeta presented, for the first time, the program “Encontro” on Rede Globo. However, on the internet, her performance did not please the public. Internet users raised criticism about Patrcia’s debut and wanted to cancel the meeting with the presenter.

Last Saturday Patrcia Poeta said goodbye to the program “de Casa” to take over the radio station’s mornings. However, the presenter did not captivate the audience in her first edition in charge of the “new meeting”. It is not known if nervousness got in the way, but on social media, users criticized the journalist’s lack of charisma, saying that she was unnatural.

Another point that bothered her was the fact that during the program Patrcia made some references about herself, yielding comments that she was self-affirming all the time. “Too forced, today she just asserted herself”, criticized a Twitter user.

Another user took advantage of Anitta’s meme to express his reaction to the broadcast of the program and the journalist’s “charisma of millions”.

The “Encontro”, previously presented by Ftima Bernardes, gained new air to integrate the radio station’s mornings. Now aired at Globo Studios in So Paulo and starts at 9:30 am, Patricia Poeta will have Manoel Soares as a partner, as Ftima will take over “The Voice Brasil”.