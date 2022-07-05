No old engine: new Kia Sportage is spotted and has hybrid mechanics – 04/07/2022

The new Kia Sportage was spotted by reader Vinícius Amarante before arriving at dealerships. The stores are already receiving the new generation SUV, and one of the big news is the mechanics. The veteran 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine leaves and a hybrid engine enters.

With an official press release scheduled for July 27-29, the SUV will be available across the Kia network later this week.

The Sportage Mild Hybrid has a 1.6-litre direct injection turbo engine, but with the help of a 48V electrical system. The so-called mild hybrids have a super alternator, a technology that can trigger other systems and lighten the work of the engine, in addition to boosting performance, as it generates an extra 17 hp. There are still in other markets the option of conventional hybrid and also of the plug-in type.

Sight of the new Kia Sportage made by reader Image: Vinícius Amarante/Reproduction

As is usual with mild hybrids, the small electric motor is not capable of driving the car alone. However, the reinforcement is respectful and the 1.6 turbo generates 180 hp and 27 kgfm – there is still a 150 hp version, but this one will not be brought. The transmission is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, while the traction is only in the front – there is also a configuration with permanent 4X4 traction.

Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h should be accomplished in 8.8 seconds, a good performance level for the mid-size SUV class.

Stores already have settings and pricing data. There are two versions: EX and EX Prestige, the first one costs R$ 215 thousand, a very competitive price for the class, not being far from the request for conventional SUVs. In turn, the EX top sells for R$250,000. These are values ​​that can compete with the Jeep Compass without fear.

The first one already has interesting items, such as a digital panel, electric driver’s seat, 8-inch multimedia center, mixed leather and fabric upholstery, two-zone digital air conditioning, LED headlights, reverse camera, front parking sensors. and rear, front and blind spot collision assist.

The second has a digital and multimedia panel, both with 12.3 inches, 360-degree camera with 3D image, adaptive cruise control (with traffic jam function), wireless smartphone charger, 19-inch wheels, genuine leather upholstery, electric front seats. , rotary gear selector, panoramic sunroof, electric trunk lid, LED interior lighting.

If you’re interested in one, know that the first batch is already booked. That is, it would be necessary to wait for a new batch, which is expected to be delivered in September. Current prices are launch prices, that is, they may increase until the new batch is billed.

