Nubank now offers cashback on Shopee of up to BRL 50 per purchase

This Monday (4th), the Nubank announced a partnership with Shopee that offers cashback of up to BRL 50 per purchase. To have access to the cash return, customers need to access and activate the benefit from the Nubank Mall.

According to fintech, the amount is deposited directly into the “roxinho” account within 90 days after confirmation of purchase. The user can use the money as they wish, whether to pay bills, invest in investments or make new acquisitions, for example.

In addition to the BRL 50 limit for each purchase on Shopee, you must wait a minimum of 1 hour between purchases. Customers can receive up to BRL 1,500 per month in cashback.

The cashback percentage varies according to each offer available through Nubank Shopping. In calculating the value that will be returned to the customer will be taken into account the value of the items without shipping.

Another issue reported by the bank is that users are getting the news little by little and therefore there are still people who will not see the button in the app.

How to activate Shopee cashback on Nubank?

For those who already have the benefit available, it is possible to access the Nubank app to check which Shopee offers have cashback. Here’s how to activate the function: