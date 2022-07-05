Nubank platform recommends reducing exposure to Petrobras (PETR4) to bet on electricity – Money Times

THE NuInvestbroker of Nubank (NUBR33), added a new stock to its portfolio of dividends for July. Now, CPFL Energia (CPFE3) is part of the portfolio composition.

Another change in the portfolio is the recommendation to reduce the exposure of Petrobras (PETR4), 5% instead of 10%. NuInvest further recommends that the 5% reduction in the shares of Petrobras be relocated in CPFL Energia.

BrasilAgro (AGRO3) also undergoes exposure reduction, from 15% to 10%. The report justifies that the objective is to increase exposure in Kepler Weber (KEPL3) from 5% to 10%.

CPFL Energia has a good opportunity to enter

O NuInvest highlights that the electric energy sector is one of the most resilient in the country and, despite showing moderate growth, companies bring predictability of future revenues, as they have long-term contracts and are adjusted annually for inflation, which is no different with CPFL.

“Solid option when it comes to dividend distribution delivering rising earnings per share since 2016, we see the drop in CPFE3 shares in recent weeks as a good entry opportunity. In addition, for the next 12 months, the market consensus estimates a dividend return of 11.5% considering the current level of CPFE3 shares”, says the report.

Risks with Petrobras increase, but it remains in the portfolio

The recommendation to reduce the paper exposure of the Petrobras is due to the new layer of uncertainty volatility to the stocks PETR3 and PETR4 after the resignation of José Mauro Coelho three days after a new price adjustment and amid pressure from the Plateau, the report says.

For the NuInvestalthough the market reading was that the election of Caio Paes de Andrade takes an uncertainty out of the way, others remain since the elections are approaching and there is no consensus on how to smooth the rise in fuel prices.

“In light of recent events, we have a perception that the risk of a more severe interference in the company has increased and, therefore, we believe it is prudent to keep the asset in the portfolio, but reduce its exposure”, he says.

The brokerage also highlights that the main pillar that would compromise the investment thesis of the Petrobras it is the end of international parity, which until now has remained standing.

“With the company trading below 3x P/E and 2.5x EV/EBITDA for the next 12 months, generating cash and paying (many) dividends, we understand that it is worth continuing with the asset in the portfolio, but now with an exposure of only 5% instead of 10%.

Check out the full portfolio:

In the last 12 months, NuInvest’s Dividends portfolio accumulated a slight drop of -0.88% against

-4.10% of the B3 Dividend Index (IDIV) and -22.29% of the Ibovespa (IBOV) in the same period.

