NY futures and European stock exchanges fall on the return of the US holiday; industry in Brazil and more market issues today

Futures in New York and European markets fell, while most Asian stocks closed higher on Tuesday (5), on the return of the American Independence holiday.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s Vice Premier Liu He held talks on Monday to discuss macroeconomic issues. The US and China are in talks to remove some Trump-era trade tariffs and sanctions, which could be a relief to rising inflation.

In terms of indicators, China’s service sector activity grew, according to Caixin’s Services PMI. The index rose to 54.5 in June from 41.4 in May. However, new lockdowns in the country maintain uncertainties about the strength of growth.

This week’s US economic calendar includes the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday and payroll on Friday. Factory orders for May are expected this Tuesday.

Here, industrial production in May is estimated to be slightly higher (9:00 am), but the domestic scenario is dominated by the process of the “PEC of kindnesses”, which may continue to incorporate new benefits at an ever-increasing cost.

The constant opening of exceptions weakens the public spending ceiling and, consequently, increases the country’s fiscal risk. With the increase in fiscal risk, the real appreciation trend that began in early 2022 reversed.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate lower after the Independence holiday, with investors awaiting the release of the Fomc’s minutes tomorrow and the payroll on Friday.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.51%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.57%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.72%

Asia

Most of the Asia-Pacific markets closed higher on Tuesday (5th).

In the spotlight, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates in line with expectations. The interest rate hike was 50 basis points to 1.35%, as expected.

Data released on Tuesday showed that South Korea’s consumer price index in June rose 6% compared to the same period last year. That number was slightly higher than the expected increase of 5.9% and the fastest annual increase since November 1998, according to Reuters.

On the other hand, Chinese indices fell slightly, with investors still monitoring the effects of the new lockdowns to contain the new increase in Covid cases in the country.

Shanghai SE (China), -0.04%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.03%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +0.10%

Kospi (South Korea), +1.80%

Europe

European markets retreated on Tuesday as global markets failed to consolidate gains after a positive week for equities last week.

Fears of an impending recession as central banks tighten monetary policy to contain rising inflation continue to weigh on markets.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.96%

DAX (Germany), -1.19%

CAC 40 (France), -1.20%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.89%

commodities

WTI crude prices rose on Tuesday as a strike in Norway is expected to halt oil and gas production, fueling concerns over tight supply.

WTI Oil, +0.65%, at $109.13 a barrel

Brent crude, -0.53% at $112.90 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 1.37% to 742.50 yuan, equivalent to US$110.76

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +3.97% to $19,905.09 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

The industrial production for the month of May will be released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Tuesday. The Refinitiv consensus projects an increase of 0.7% compared to April and 1.2% compared to May 2021.

Fenabrave will disclose the number of license plates this Tuesday.

Brazil

9 am: May industrial production; Refinitiv consensus projects a rise of 0.7% compared to April and 1.2% compared to May 2021.

10am: June Services PMI

USA

11:00 am: Change in industrial orders in May, with Refinitiv forecast up 0.5% on a monthly basis

3. Aid PEC

The Ministry of Economy does not see room for an increase in spending with the PEC, which increases spending on social assistance until December. The strategy is to try to secure the inclusion of new concessions in the House vote with the support of government leaders. The Planalto’s objective is for the proposal to be voted on on Wednesday.

In the Chamber, the proposal of the rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União-CE), is to create a gasoline aid for app drivers. This measure, however, is considered difficult to implement because of the absence of a registry and the risk of fraud. Forte assesses that there is room to raise the cost of the “PEC dos Auxílios” to up to R$50 billion. A change of the PEC in the House would force a new vote in the Senate. The government wants to guarantee the increase of Auxílio Brasil and the gas voucher this month, which is considered difficult by the technical area.

App drivers prefer BRL 1,000 aid, but would accept BRL 200

The president of the Association of Application Drivers of São Paulo (Amasp), Eduardo Lima, said that the category is demanding with deputies the extension of the R$ 200 taxi driver allowance provided for in the “PEC dos Auxílios” also to application drivers.

“Equating the value of the benefit to truck drivers (R$ 1 thousand) would be ideal for the class; but we know it would be impossible at the moment, due to the fragile economy we have today”, he says. “Therefore, our job boils down to including our drivers in the value of taxi drivers, so that we can succeed in the onslaught with this amendment.”

PGR wants to hear former presidents of Petrobras and BB about Bolsonaro

On Monday, Deputy Attorney General Lindôra Maria Araújo asked the Federal Supreme Court to collect the testimonies of former Petrobras presidents Roberto Castello Branco and Banco do Brasil, Rubem Novaes, about alleged interference by the president Jair Bolsonaro in the state.

The requests for the hearings were made in the context of a criminal news report that Senator Randolfe Rodrigues sent to the highest court after the former president of Petrobras stated, in a group of economists on Whatsapp, that his functional cell phone would have messages that would incriminate the chief executive.

4. Covid

Last Monday (4), Brazil recorded 84 deaths and 33,833 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 214, an increase of 45% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 57,055, which represents an increase of 42% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 167,694,482, equivalent to 78.06% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,164,159 people, which represents 83.40% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 95,690,830 people, or 44.54% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Eletrobras confirmed AGE to elect members of the board of directors for August 5, 2022.

Eletrobras’ Bylaws provides that the Board of Directors will be composed of 11 members, 3 of which must be independent members, 1 will be elected by the holders of preferred shares, 1 will be elected by the employees and the others will be elected by the holders of common shares.

Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3)

Blau approved the distribution of interest on equity in the amount of 28.6 million, equivalent to R$ 0.1594 per share.

Payment will be made on July 15th and the shares will trade ex-right on July 8th.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

