Oi could take up to R$10 billion from the Union in arbitration, say sources

Sao Paulo, 4th of July – Oi may receive up to R$10 billion from the Union over the next two years due to the arbitration process that marks the end of its concession as a fixed-line operator and the migration to the authorization regime, two sources with direct knowledge told Scoop by Mover. of the subject.

Arbitration has been going on at the Chamber of Commerce’s International Court of Arbitration since last year, and an agreement is expected to take another two years. The Union wants to close the lawsuit without owing anything to the fixed telephony concessionaires that are part of the process, said one of the sources.

However, the base scenario is that the National Telecommunications Agency has to pay R$16 billion to operators, said the source, who requested anonymity to explain the content of the process. Vivo, Claro and Sercomtel, also fixed telephony concessionaires, participate in the process and can benefit.

Operators ask for R$36 billion in total. As Oi is responsible for more than 60% of these concessions, it would be entitled to most of the value.

The second source stated that the process brings a positive horizon to what remains of Oi after the sale of several of its biggest assets. If it obtains a victory of this size in the process, Oi should use the resources to cut down debts, said the source, who is closely familiar with the company’s strategy.

Anatel did not respond to Scoop’s requests for comment.

Around 11:15 am, Oi’s common share (OIBR3) dropped 1.79%, quoted at R$0.55, while the preferred share (OIBR4) was stable, at R$1.12. The two papers accumulate devaluation of 27.63% and 11.81% in the year, respectively.

Expenditure of resources

Thus, the end of the concession closes a chapter in Oi’s history with a positive balance for the company. The obsolescence of the concession was one of the reasons for its performance below its operating peers, due to the multiple investment obligations and recurring fines imposed by Anatel.

Oi told Scoop that, in addition to arbitration, it seeks to review, together with Anatel, “the expenditure of resources in the provision of an obsolescent service, already universalized, in decline of use and irrelevant when compared to the total of physical telecommunications accesses in service”.

As for the amounts mentioned, a spokesperson for Oi avoided commenting, due to arbitration secrecy. Vivo, Claro and Sercomtel did not respond to requests for comment.

Vivo’s common share (VIVT3) dropped 0.93% around the same time. The receipt of shares from América Móvil, the Mexican company that controls Claro, was not trading today in New York because of the American Independence Day holiday.

A third source explained that the amounts receivable are not yet closed and the effect of inflow of funds in cash may be reduced.

TCU

In practice, there are two processes running in parallel regarding the end of concessions.

The first is arbitration, which will determine how much Oi has to receive, as compensation, for the alleged delay by Anatel in changing the company’s portfolio of obligations.

A second concerns the grant that operators interested in migrating their concession regimes to authorization must pay.

Migration to authorization is optional. If a company chooses not to join, the contract for fixed-line operations will end in 2025.

The third source, familiar with Anatel’s decision-making processes and the sector’s regulation in general, also emphasizes that the issue still needs to be scrutinized by the Federal Court of Auditors.

“After the conclusion of the arbitration, there must be a meeting of accounts”, he said.

To end the concession, “it is necessary to investigate debits and credits. Time is running out and this needs to be defined because the contracts expire in December 2025”, he added.

Text: Machado da Costa and Leonardo Goy

Editing: Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Allan Ravagnani

Image: Vinicius Martins / Mover

