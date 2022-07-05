Oil could hit $380 barrel if Russia cuts output due to price cap, says JPMorgan

Yadunandan Singh 4 hours ago Business Comments Off on Oil could hit $380 barrel if Russia cuts output due to price cap, says JPMorgan 2 Views

According to the financial institution, the most obvious and likely risk is Russia not cooperating and retaliating with a reduction in oil exports.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Family that sold everything to buy bitcoin lost more than BRL 5 million in 2022

Family that sold everything to buy bitcoin lost more than BRL 5 million in 2022. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved