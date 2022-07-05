Oil workers set to strike on Tuesday

Workers in Norway’s offshore oil industry are expected to go on strike on Tuesday in a move that will reduce oil and gas production as ongoing talks have failed, the union and lobby representing the oil companies said. oil this Monday.

“As it stands now, there will be a strike tonight,” a spokesman for the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) told Reuters. “The situation is pretty tight… No conversation is scheduled for today.”

Industry action will begin at midnight local time at three fields—Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East—and then expand to three other fields—Kristin, Heidrun and Aasta Hansteen— from midnight on Wednesday. .

A seventh field, Tyrihans, will have to close because its production is processed in Kristin.

By Tuesday, oil production would be reduced by 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), Equinor said. Gas production would be cut by 27,500 boepd, or 4.4 mcm per day, he added.

By Wednesday, a strike would reduce the country’s gas production by 292,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day, or 13% of production, NOG said on Sunday.

Oil production would decline by 130,000 barrels a day, the lobby added, accounting for about 6.5% of Norway’s output, according to a Reuters calculation.

The Norwegian government said it was following the conflict “closely”. He can intervene to stop a strike if there are exceptional circumstances.

The strike, in which workers demand wage increases to offset rising inflation, comes amid soaring oil and gas prices, with gas supplies to Europe especially tight after cuts in Russian exports.