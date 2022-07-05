Old man from Rio interrupts Juma’s wedding elopement

In Globo’s Pantanal, in the next chapters, even after agreeing to marry Jove, Juma will still have to go through many new experiences that she will not accept very well. When dressed with a dress, shoes, veil, wreath, flowers for the ceremony, the girl will begin to feel suffocated with so much pomp and will begin to feel sick with anxiety attacks, for not recognizing herself dressed that way.

Jove’s aunt will think she’s a normal nervous bride before the wedding and will ask her to take a deep breath, explaining that she’s just nervous, that it will soon pass and will leave to continue with the party preparations. The terrified girl will see the window open and leave right there. Upon returning to the room to see the bride, Irma will notice that the bride is missing and will give everyone the alert.

The guests will not know what to do, the priest will have everything ready for the celebration, but no one will be able to find the bride. While she is on the run, she will come across the Old Man from the River who will approach and calm her down. He will assure you that she will not be alone at the altar that he will be by her side. She will ask him if he will swear that he will really be with her. And he will assure you that he never broke his word.

