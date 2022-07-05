“Opportunists”, says Camilo about Bolsonaristas who celebrated the drop in ICMS in Ceará

Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) used social media, this Monday, 4, to criticize Bolsonar politicians who celebrated the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in Ceará. The application of the 18% cap on the rate for fuel, energy and transport services was announced today by Governor Izolda Cela (PDT).

In a publication, PT highlighted that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was silent in not changing the pricing policy that links the price of fuel to the dollar. “Some opportunistic politicians from the EC celebrate the reduction of ICMS, but support the president who has never done anything to change Petrobras’ criminal pricing policy, the true villain of expensive fuel? “, wrote Camille.

This Monday morning, Bolsonaro supporters took to social media to defend the reduction of ICMS. Among the names are councilors Pedro Matos, Priscila Costa and Carmelo Neto, all from the PL. “The least we could expect from the governor was compliance with the law. The price of fuel impacts all sectors of the economy and the reduction of ICMS is essential to lower the price of diesel and gasoline”, said the vice president of União Brasil in Ceará, Heitor Freire (UB).

Who also entered the debate was the pre-candidate for the State Government Captain Wagner (UB), political opponent of Camilo. The state president of União Brasil celebrated Ceará’s adherence to the law that limits the collection of the ICMS rate. “Victory for the good people, for the people of Ceará who suffer from their high bills. Now they will be able to celebrate a little relief at the gas station, in the energy bill, in telecommunications and in transport”, he highlighted on his social networks.

The measure on ICMS was praised by members of the governing base in Ceará who support Izolda’s action, but criticize Bolsonaro’s veto on the part of the law that determined that the federal government also compensate states and municipalities that lost resources to guarantee the minimum. constitutions of health and education. The concern is that several cities in Ceará suffer from a considerable lack of funds considered essential.

