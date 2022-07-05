Pacheco says he will pave the way for CPIs, but emphasizes that leaders want to work only after the elections | Policy

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said this Tuesday (5) that he decided to open the way for the operation of three CPIs, including the MEC. But he stressed that House leaders only want the installation of commissions after the elections.

Pacheco met with Senate leaders to discuss the CPIs. The opposition has been pressing for the installation of the CPI of the MEC, which will investigate allegations of corruption in the portfolio during the administration of former minister Milton Ribeiro.

In reaction, the government senators began to defend the creation of other CPIs that they had already articulated. One is to investigate organized crime and drug trafficking.

Pacheco said he will read the requirements of the CPIs in the plenary. This is a step so that commissions can be installed. Now, it will be up to the parties to appoint members to the commissions. The actual installation (when the work starts) has no date to take place.

“The Senate fully recognizes the importance of CPIs to investigate illegal activities in the MEC, illegal deforestation in the Amazon, organized crime and drug trafficking. The requests will be read in plenary due to constitutional duty and procedural issues will be decided,” Pacheco wrote on Twitter after the meeting. .

“However, the vast majority of leaders understand that the installation of all of them must take place after the electoral period, allowing the participation of all senators and avoiding contamination of investigations by the electoral process”, added the Senate president.

On another front, as Valdo Cruz’s blog showed, the government tries to convince party leaders to postpone the start of the MEC’s ​​CPI, in order to avoid friction during the elections. The strategy involves delaying the appointment of committee members and avoiding giving a quorum in the collegiate.

The idea of ​​postponing the start of the commission of inquiry until after the elections caused discontent in the opposition.

Author of the request for the creation of the CPI of the MEC, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) said that he withdrew from the meeting with the senators and Pacheco. According to him, at the meeting they wanted to “agree on a judgment of convenience and opportunity” for the installation of the commission of inquiry.

“It is not up to the college of leaders to do that. The president must read [o requerimento da CPI] and install”, said Randolfe.

According to reports from the meeting, the proposal to leave the CPI for after the election came not only from government allies, but also from PSDB and Podemos senators.

Multiple CPIs at the same time

For the opposition, the strategy of the Planalto Palace allies aims to “turmoil” the MEC’s ​​CPI and try to prevent investigations into possible excesses in the government.

This is because the Senate’s bylaws do not provide for a maximum number of parliamentary inquiry committees that can work in parallel, but establish that a senator can only be part of two CPIs – one as a titular member, the other as an alternate.