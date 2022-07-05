Pacheco will authorize installation of MEC’s ​​CPI

× Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Agência Senado

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said at the meeting of leaders this morning that he will authorize the installation of the CPI of the MEC. According to interlocutors interviewed by the antagonistthe idea of ​​the president of the Senate is to open a quick session, after the agenda, to read the request of Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) in plenary.

Despite this, the expectation is that the investigation will begin only at the beginning of the second semester. The governing base, however, is still trying to push the CPI into the post-election period. Even the PT is already beginning to see this postponement with good eyes.

According to interlocutors, Pacheco will also read the requirements of the CPIs of the NGOs of the Amazon, Fies and Organized Crime and authorize the operation of these other three collegiate bodies.

With that, as we said last week, Pacheco avoids conflicts with both base and opposition parliamentariansbut it leaves the responsibility for the beginning of the work to the party leaders, since they will be obliged to nominate, at once, members of four parliamentary commissions of inquiry.

The Senate’s bylaws do not impose limits on the operation of several simultaneous CPIs. The only limitation established is that a senator can participate in a maximum of two investigations at the same time.

The government’s bet now is that the investigation into the MEC will be emptied due to the election period.. Approximately one-third of the Senate will contest elections and this tends to reduce the workflow of parliamentary committees of inquiry.

More news