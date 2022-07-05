Palmeiras basketball player is in serious condition after car accident

Maurício César Zulpo Mazzali, Under-20 basketball player palm trees, is in serious condition after a car overturned in Valinhos, in the interior of SP, last Saturday morning. Three youths who were in the vehicle died in the accident and another was also injured.

Maurício is 20 years old and is from Jundiaí-SP. A protagonist in recent years, the athlete helped the Verdão sport to win important awards, especially in the 2019 season.

According to the Hospital das Clínicas of the Unicamp faculty, the player is hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the condition is “quite delicate and serious”.

Maurício is one of the main names of the new season of basketball in Verdão (Photo: Michael Oliveira/Federados Basketball)

Guilherme Padovani Pozzani, 21, was also injured, and has “still a very delicate condition”, according to information from Santa Casa de Valinhos.

João Vitor Camargo Battagin, João Paulo Souza Massagardi and Luiz Felipe Atique Branco, all 22 years old, died in the accident.

The Military Highway Police (PMR) reported that the vehicle, a Renault Logan, occupied by five people, lost control when entering the access handle, crashed into the slope, overturned and only stopped in the rainwater drainage channel. What caused the driver to lose control of the steering is still under investigation.

In a social network, the official account of Palmeiras made a point of offering support to the families of Maurício Mazzali and Guilherme Pozzani, in addition to wishing good vibes in this situation and offering condolences to the young people who left.

“We deeply regret the accident involving Maurício Mazzali, an athlete from our Under-20 basketball team, and four other young people in the interior of SP. We wish strength and the best vibes to the families of Maurício and Guilherme Pozzani, hospitalized in serious condition. We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the three victims who succumbed to their injuries.”