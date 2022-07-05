Palmeiras can break record of consecutive wins in Libertadores | palm trees

Palmeiras can break another record this Wednesday, when they face Cerro Porteño, at 19:15 (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo, in the return game of the Libertadores round of 16.

If they win, Verdão achieves nine straight wins in Libertadores, taking the position of team with the longest positive streak in the history of the tournament. Currently, Palmeiras shares the brand with Peñarol (1966), Vasco (2001), Santos (2007), Cruzeiro (1976) and Estudiantes (1968 to 1970), with eight consecutive triumphs.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

In addition to the eight consecutive victories, Palmeiras lives the longest unbeaten period in Libertadores. There are 15 games without being defeated in the competition. The tournament record is held by Atlético-MG, with 18 matches.

1 of 1 Palmeiras seeks another record in Libertadores: the number of consecutive victories – Photo: Reuters Palmeiras seeks another record in Libertadores: the number of consecutive victories – Photo: Reuters

In addition to the record of consecutive victories, the possible classification for the quarterfinals will set another mark for Palmeiras in Libertadores. Verdão will be the only Brazilian team in history to be among the eight best in the South American tournament for five consecutive editions.

See the winning streak below. palm trees in Libertadores:

Palmeiras 2 x 1 Flamengo – 11/27/21 Deportivo Táchira 0 x 4 Palmeiras – 4/6/22 Palm trees 8 x 1 Independiente Petrolero – 4/12/22 Emelec 0 x 3 Palmeiras – 4/27/22 Independiente Petrolero 0 x 5 Palmeiras – 5/3/22 Palmeiras 1 x 0 Emelec – 5/18/22 Palmeiras 4 x 1 Deportivo Táchira – 5/24/22 Cerro Porteño 0 x 3 Palm trees – 6/29/22

In the first leg of the round of 16, played in Paraguay, Verdão won 3-0 and took an important step towards classification. Now, Abel Ferreira’s team can even lose by two goals in São Paulo to advance to the quarterfinals of the South American tournament.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

In the next phase, the winner of the duel between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño faces whoever passes the confrontation between Atlético-MG and Emelec. In the first game, played in Ecuador, it was a 1-1 draw.

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧