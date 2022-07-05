Palmeiras regrets accident of basketball player, who is in serious condition after rollover that left three dead | basketball

Palmeiras published an official note this Monday regretting the accident suffered by Maurício Mazzali, the club’s basketball player, who is in serious condition after flipping his car on a highway in Valinhos, in the interior of São Paulo, last Saturday. Three youths who were in the vehicle died.

1 of 1 Maurício Mazzali is a player for the Palmeiras U-20 team — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Maurício Mazzali is a player on the Palmeiras U-20 team — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The 20-year-old athlete is from Jundiaí, the same city where two of the victims of this accident were buried. According to Unicamp’s Hospital de Clínicas (HC), the player is hospitalized in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Mazzali plays for Palmeiras’ Under-20 team, which has six other youth teams in competitions ranging from Under-12. The young man arrived at the club in 2014, at the age of 12, and since 2019 he has played for Verdão’s youth teams. Between 2016 and 2018, he played for EC Pinheiros.

We deeply regret the accident involving Maurício Mazzali, athlete of our Under-20 basketball team, and four other young people in the interior of SP. We wish strength and the best vibes to the families of Maurício and Guilherme Pozzani, hospitalized in serious condition. We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the three victims who succumbed to their injuries.

According to G1, the rollover left three people dead and two seriously injured at kilometer 8 of the Magalhães Teixeira Ring Road (SP-083), at the Valinhos interchange, on Saturday morning (2). João Vitor Camargo Battagin, João Paulo Souza Massagardi and Luiz Felipe Atique Branco, all 22 years old, did not survive their injuries.

Three young people die after car overturns on the Ring Road in Valinhos

The Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle, a Renault Logan, occupied by five people, lost control when entering the access loop, crashed into the slope, overturned and only stopped in the rainwater drainage channel. What caused the driver to lose control of the steering remains to be investigated.

Teams from the Rota das Bandeiras concessionaire and the Fire Department were at the scene to assist the survivors. The Military Police’s Eagle helicopter was also called. João Vitor and João Paulo died on the spot. Luiz Felipe was rescued, but could not resist.

Luiz Felipe Atique Branco is the son of the Jundiaí Civil Police Sectional Delegate, Luiz Carlos Branco Júnior. He was buried in the Parque dos Ipês Cemetery, in Jundiaí. The young João Paulo Souza Massagardi was buried at Nossa Senhora do Desterro Cemetery, in Jundiaí.